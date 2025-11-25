Inotiv (NOTV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Inotiv to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $133.3550 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Inotiv Stock Performance

NOTV opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inotiv by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 255,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 127,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 71,367.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 384,696 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

See Also

