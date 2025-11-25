Insider Buying: Parkland (TSE:PKI) Insider Acquires C$1,020,000.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Berthold Espey purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.80 per share, with a total value of C$1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 824,401 shares in the company, valued at C$33,635,560.80. This trade represents a 3.13% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$39.84 on Tuesday. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$30.09 and a one year high of C$41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.86.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parkland had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.83%.The company had revenue of C$7.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.6022267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.25.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

