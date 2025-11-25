Insider Selling: GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Insider Sells C$265,000.00 in Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) insider Brian Neville Skanderbeg sold 1,656,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,248,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$839,696.32. The trade was a 23.99% decrease in their position.

Brian Neville Skanderbeg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Brian Neville Skanderbeg sold 625,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00.

GFG Resources Price Performance

Shares of GFG Resources stock opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. GFG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.23.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

