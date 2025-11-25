Insider Selling: NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Insider Sells C$12,000.00 in Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,947,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,378,892.40. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

Chee Pheng Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 23rd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 20,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$9,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$430.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$4,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$6,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 3,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$2,380.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$1,020.00.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Up 15.0%

SFD stock opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -0.61. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc is a Canadian company which offers geophysical service to the upstream oil and gas industry using its gravity-based Stress Field Detection (SFD) remote-sensing survey system. The SFD is an airborne survey system that is used in the oil and natural gas exploration industry to help in identifying areas with hydrocarbon reservoir potential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.