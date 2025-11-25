Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 304.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IBKR. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.