Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 23,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 34,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IFSPF
Interfor Stock Down 1.2%
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Interfor
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.