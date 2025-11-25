International Paper Company $IP Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,865 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Gentry Private Wealth LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Paper to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.88%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

