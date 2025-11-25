Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Stake Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 533.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,455,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,962,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,351 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12,092.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 934,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after buying an additional 926,497 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 893,519 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 973,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 814,110 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

