IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Stock Price Up 24.2% – Should You Buy?

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 24.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.7636 and last traded at $0.7636. 91,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 25,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6149.

IP Group Trading Up 24.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

