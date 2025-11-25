iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 815.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,949,000 after buying an additional 68,872 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 289,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $390,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $93.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

