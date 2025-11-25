iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 16,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 40,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,185,000.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

