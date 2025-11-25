Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $206.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.