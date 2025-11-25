Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $206.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.13.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.