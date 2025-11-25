JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.28 and last traded at $94.1590. Approximately 7,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 29,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.1040.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Up 2.2%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $916.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,066,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,553,000 after buying an additional 324,110 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,584,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,039,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 266,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.