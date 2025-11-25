JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $297.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $811.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

