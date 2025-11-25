JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,420 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $322.25. The company has a market capitalization of $811.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.