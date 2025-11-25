Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 36.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.
Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile
Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties from various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.
