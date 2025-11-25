Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,959 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600,682 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter worth approximately $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at about $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.