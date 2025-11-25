Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,134,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,757,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,994,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:KTB opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $853.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

