Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Trading Up 24.2% – Here’s What Happened

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 24.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Kyushu Electric Power Stock Up 24.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

About Kyushu Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sales Business, Transmission and Distribution Business, ICT Services Business, Urban Development Business, Overseas Businesses, and Other Energy Services Business segments.

