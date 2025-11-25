Lamb Weston $LW Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 407.7% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 86.8% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

