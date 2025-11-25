Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.53. 3,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 26,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Lara Exploration Stock Down 4.2%

The firm has a market cap of C$127.73 million, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.17.

About Lara Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.