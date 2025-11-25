Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 99,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

