Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $16,837,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

