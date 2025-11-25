Manchester United (MANU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of $0.0813 per share and revenue of $191.1610 million for the quarter. Manchester United has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 2:00 AM ET.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Manchester United Stock Performance
NYSE MANU opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
