Manchester United (MANU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of $0.0813 per share and revenue of $191.1610 million for the quarter. Manchester United has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 2:00 AM ET.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manchester United Stock Performance

NYSE MANU opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 79,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 105.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 48.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 93,111 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Report on Manchester United

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.