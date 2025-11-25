Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Manulife Financial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

MFC opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $35.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

