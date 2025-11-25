Marvell Technology (MRVL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $2.0644 billion for the quarter. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 4:45 PM ET.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 8.2%

MRVL stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of -644.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 583,832 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,265,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,716,000 after buying an additional 104,155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,821,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,971,000 after acquiring an additional 752,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,528,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,524,000 after acquiring an additional 241,548 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.