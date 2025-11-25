Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August Troendle Sells 21,858 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 21,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.18, for a total transaction of $12,943,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 833,627 shares in the company, valued at $493,657,236.86. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $618.49 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $625.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $551.90 and its 200-day moving average is $436.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $2,059,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 10.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Medpace by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.18.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

