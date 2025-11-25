Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Purchased by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.6% in the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 9,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Legacy Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 156,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.14. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $103.70.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

