Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Trading Down 24.4% – What’s Next?

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPFGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 24.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Megaport from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Megaport has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

