Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intel Corp bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth approximately $706,000,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,360,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth $40,670,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $40,212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 131.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,383,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,181 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

