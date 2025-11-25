MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 144.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 33.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $330.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -337.38 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $385.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $319,638.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,536,004. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,055,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,245,572.32. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 124,492 shares of company stock worth $39,833,319 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

