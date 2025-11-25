National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Hovde Group raised National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of ($0.30). National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,869,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,123,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $14,240,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,450,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,500,000 after acquiring an additional 335,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 2,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

