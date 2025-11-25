Nutriband (NTRB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Nutriband to post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the quarter.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 398.29% and a negative return on equity of 85.40%. On average, analysts expect Nutriband to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nutriband Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Nutriband stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Nutriband has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutriband

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutriband stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nutriband Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTRB Free Report ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of Nutriband worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nutriband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nutriband in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Featured Stories

