Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director James Flynn Sells 742,574 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director James Flynn sold 742,574 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $70,871,262.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,299,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,078,034. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nuvalent Stock Performance
NASDAQ NUVL opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $112.88.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on NUVL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Nuvalent by 18.3% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,069,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,492,000 after purchasing an additional 165,288 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 102.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 101,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 51,066 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,128,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
Featured Articles
