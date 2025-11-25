Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director James Flynn Sells 742,574 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director James Flynn sold 742,574 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $70,871,262.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,299,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,078,034. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $112.88.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nuvalent from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, November 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Nuvalent by 18.3% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,069,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,492,000 after purchasing an additional 165,288 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 102.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 101,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 51,066 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,128,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

