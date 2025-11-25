Nuvalent (NUVL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nuvalent (NASDAQ: NUVL):

11/24/2025 – Nuvalent was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

11/24/2025 – Nuvalent is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Nuvalent was given a new $152.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/17/2025 – Nuvalent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

11/17/2025 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $140.00 to $149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Nuvalent is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Nuvalent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $114.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Nuvalent is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Nuvalent is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Nuvalent had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Nuvalent had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In related news, Director James E. Flynn sold 742,574 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $70,871,262.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,299,225 shares in the company, valued at $792,078,034. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $3,254,262.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,383,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,677,821.88. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,033,574 shares of company stock worth $98,078,384 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

