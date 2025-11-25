Okta (OKTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $730.23 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Okta Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.89.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $2,951,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $564,087.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,474.87. This trade represents a 46.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,975 shares of company stock worth $6,011,126. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 378.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

