Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.6250.

OSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

OSBC opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In other Old Second Bancorp news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $557,434.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $5,593,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 73,672 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $295,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

