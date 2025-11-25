Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.9167.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPRO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Open Lending news, insider Matthew Sather bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,431.76. The trade was a 916.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Price Performance

LPRO opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $215.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Lending

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.