Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Otter Tail to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

OTTR stock opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $86.22.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $325.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

