PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.10. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

