Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Alexander Karp Sells 359,325 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Karp sold 359,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average is $158.83.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

