Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Ryan Taylor Sells 17,761 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Taylor sold 17,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $2,912,626.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 289,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,509,378.91. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.8%
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $386.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.