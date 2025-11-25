Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Ryan Taylor Sells 17,761 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Taylor sold 17,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $2,912,626.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 289,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,509,378.91. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $386.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

