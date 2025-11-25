Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Ryan Taylor Sells 36,048 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.8%
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average is $158.83. The company has a market cap of $386.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.32, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $520,232,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
