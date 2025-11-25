Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 308,635 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,082.08. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 21st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $6,115,000.00.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.17 and a 200 day moving average of $158.83. The company has a market capitalization of $386.71 billion, a PE ratio of 386.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

