Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 39,136 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $6,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. This represents a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.32, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

