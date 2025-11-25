PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price target on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

PDD Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of PDD

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71. PDD has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $139.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 4.3% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PDD by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDD by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

