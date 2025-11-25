Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.25. 10,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 3,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.78.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.63. The stock has a market cap of C$100.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pender Growth Fund

In other news, insider Penderfund Capital Management Ltd. bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 648,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,625,636.35. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

