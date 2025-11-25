PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Critical Contrast

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DigitalBridge Group and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 1 2 5 2 2.80 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 6 1 0 2.14

Risk and Volatility

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.93, indicating a potential upside of 79.04%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.23%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $86.09 million 20.06 $70.52 million $0.06 157.58 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $171.07 million 6.46 $160.98 million $0.91 13.96

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalBridge Group. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalBridge Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 18.57% 4.14% 1.97% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 37.92% 9.01% 0.76%

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. DigitalBridge Group pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 175.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS, as well as related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. The company primarily sells its loans to government-sponsored entities or PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

