Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citizens Jmp lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

PLYM opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.62 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 47.78% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,520,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,682,000 after buying an additional 889,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,645,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,544,000 after buying an additional 104,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 756,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

